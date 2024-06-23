Junaid Khan on powerful 'Maharaj' debut

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (R), flanked by his son Junaid Khan (L), poses for photographers as he arrives at the wedding ceremony of his daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 12:12 PM

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, is getting a lot of positive feedback for his turn in the historical drama Maharaj, which is currently available to stream on Netflix.

"I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess," Junaid said.

"Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large," he added.

Reflecting on his future in cinema, Khan said, "I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work."