Judge warns Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawyers about out-of-court statements

A US judge on Monday admonished lawyers for Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, telling them not to publicly discuss the actors' competing civil lawsuits stemming from Lively's claim that Baldoni sexually harassed her while filming the movie It Ends With Us.

Lively's lawyer Michael Gottlieb complained to US District Judge Lewis Liman at a hearing in Manhattan federal court that Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, violated professional ethics rules for lawyers by accusing Lively of "bullying."

"It's very hard to un-ring the bell," Gottlieb said, arguing that such statements could taint the jury pool for the scheduled March 2026 trial.

Freedman suggested that his comments to People magazine and in a podcast appearance were a response to a Dec. 21 New York Times article that "completely devastated" Baldoni.

"This has not been a one-way street," he said.

Liman adopted a New York state rule barring most out-of-court statements that could affect a case's outcome, with an exception for protecting a client from prejudicial adverse publicity.

The judge could sanction lawyers for violations. Neither Gottlieb nor Freedman objected. Neither Lively nor Baldoni attended Monday's hearing.

Lively sued Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios on Dec. 31.

Her claims included that Baldoni, who also directed It Ends With Us, kissed her beyond what was required during a scene he insisted be shot "over and over again."

Lively also said Baldoni retaliated by launching a public smear campaign in anticipation of the sexual harassment allegations becoming public.