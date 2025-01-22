'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga nominated for Razzies

Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.

The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.

Joaquin Phoenix -- who won best actor at the Oscars in the first Joker film -- is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.

The film took in $200 million -- around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make -- and was savaged by critics.

In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic Megalopolis, and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off Madame Web.

Fawning presidential biopic Reagan and video game adaptation Borderlands equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.