Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree call it quits

The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label
Musician Joe Jonas and American actor-singer Stormi Bree have split up, reports People magazine.
The 34-year-old singer and 33-year-old model were linked this January after being seen together on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, months after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from Game of Thrones alumna Sophie Turner.
In February, Jonas and Bree were seen together at Sydney Harbor in Australia, where he was on tour with his brothers.
Jonas and Turner have two children together: Willa, who is three-and-a-half, and Delphine, who is 22 months old. Bree, meanwhile, has a six-year-old daughter named Gravity with the model Lucky Blue Smith.
ALSO READ:
The case follows calls by BTS fans to better protect the group against malicious rumours amid an ongoing internal dispute with a sub-label
The filmmaker also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future
The legendary mystic singer, Abida Parveen, returns to the UAE, this time teaming up with the Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam for 'Symphony of Stars' on Saturday, June 1, at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
The actor returns to the franchise for a new film which would focus on rebuilding the 'New Jedi Order'
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country
Directed by Richard Lagravenese and written by Carrie Solomon,
Dario Cecchini, legendary butcher from Tuscany, reflects on his heritage, techniques, new Dubai venture and mastering the meat
'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey