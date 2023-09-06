Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner file for divorce

From outdoor barbecues to festive activities, there are several things to do in town this weekend
After four years of marriage, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to part ways. The American singer filed for a divorce from the Game of Thrones star, on Tuesday, in Florida’s Miami-Dade County court.
As per the report, the filing document stated, “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”
The two tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019, after getting engaged in 2017. Joe and Sophie have two daughters— 3-year-old Willa and a baby girl born in July last year, whose name they haven’t made public.
An AP report also mentioned that the Sucker singer is “seeking joint custody of their daughters.” As per the divorce filing, Joe and Sophie “had a prenuptial agreement that would enforce the singer’s expectations.”
Rumours about their divorce started making rounds when a TMZ report cited a source claiming that Joe and Sophie have had “serious problems” in the past six months.
However, soon after the reports surfaced, Joe shared a picture of himself wearing the engagement ring. The image was shared on the occasion of Labor Day. In the picture, Joe and his brothers, Kevin and Nick, are engrossed in a conversation. The caption read, “Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”
Just two days after this post, Joe shared a monochrome picture of himself holding a tumbler. Of course, he is wearing the wedding ring in the pic.
Meanwhile, Sophie Turner rose to fame after she essayed the role of her much-loved character Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
