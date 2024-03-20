Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta-starrer 'Panchayat Season 3' announced

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 4:14 PM

It's official! The much-awaited 'Panchayat Season 3' starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav is happening.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared the news with fans and captioned the post, "Navigating the murky waters of Phulera politics, Abhishek does his best to maintain his objectivity. #Panchayat3OnPrime #AreYouReady #PrimeVideoPresents."

The first look poster was also shared featuring the star cast.

'Panchayat Season 3' stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role with Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar seen in pivotal roles.

The series is helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.

It chronicles the life of Abhishek, an urban engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options.

The release date of 'Panchayat Season 3' is not yet disclosed.

ALSO READ: