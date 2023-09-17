Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spotted sharing friendly moment inside car

Published: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 1:45 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Sep 2023, 2:04 PM

Former Hollywood power couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to showcase their amicable relationship, much to the delight of their fans. The pair, who divorced in 2018 after a separation in 2015, were recently photographed sharing friendly moments as they picked up one of their children in Los Angeles.

In the candid snapshots obtained by Page Six, Jennifer and Ben appeared at ease, sharing laughter and conversation inside a car. At one point, the two leaned in for what seemed to be a hug, demonstrating their commitment to co-parenting their three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Jennifer, 51, sported a casual outfit for the outing, donning a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, with a multi-colored cardigan draped over her shoulders.

Their warm interactions have been a consistent sight since their separation, reflecting their dedication to maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their children. Despite both moving on to new romantic relationships, Jennifer with businessman John Miller and Ben with Jennifer Lopez, they've often expressed their admiration for one another in interviews.

Jennifer previously paid tribute to Ben on Father's Day, acknowledging his love for their kids. Their continued friendship serves as a heartening example of successful co-parenting in the public eye.

