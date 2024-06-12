Jenna Mirza Mattison to adapt Anita Moorjani's 'Dying To Be Me'

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:21 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM

Actor, screenwriter and director Jenna Mirza Mattison is working on an adaptation of Dying to Be Me, Anita Moorjani’s bestselling memoir, reports Deadline.

Published by Hay House Inc. in September 2014, the memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer, just days after a near-death experience. After fighting cancer for years, the author's body began shutting down.

As her organs deteriorated, she went through a near-death experience in which she discovered the true source of her condition. When Moorjani regained consciousness, her health improved so quickly that she was discharged from the hospital with no evidence of cancer in her body.