Jawan's new poster: Shah Rukh Khan introduces co-star Nayanthara

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a set of posters to introduce his Jawan co-star Nayanthara.
In the posters, which were released on Monday, Nayanthara, who plays the role of a cop, is seen wielding a machine gun. She is looking stylish in her black ensemble and edgy sunglasses. “Ready or not… she’s got the Glock,” read the text.
For Nayanthara’s character in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan said, “She is the thunder that comes before the storm.” The movie, by Atlee, marks south superstar Nayanthara’s Hindi film debut. The film will release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Before this, on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster of his bald character in the film. The note attached to the poster read, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta [When I become a villain, no hero can last in front of me].”
The highly anticipated Jawan prevue was released on July 10. We get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan’s different avatars in the film. The prevue also introduced us to his co-stars — Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).
Sharing the prevue video, Shah Rukh wrote, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye [Who am I and who am I not, are you ready to know], Ready ah? Jawan Prevue out Now. Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."
Jawan has been produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.
Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani. The film stars Taapsee Pannu. The movie is expected to release on Christmas this year.
