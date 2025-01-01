Jason Momoa set to play Lobo in 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow'

Jason Momoa attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Common Ground" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. January 11, 2024 . REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

Jason Momoa, known for his portrayal of Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is taking on a brand new role in the universe.

The actor will play Lobo, the alien bounty hunter, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is slated for release on June 26, 2026, confirmed DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn.

He shared an animated picture on his Instagram stories, and he wrote, "Welcome to the #DCU Jason Momoa. @prideofgypsies #Lobo #Supergirl."

This casting marks a significant milestone in Momoa's ongoing relationship with DC, as the actor transitions from his role as Aquaman to the larger-than-life character of Lobo.

The move comes after years of Momoa publicly expressing his desire to take on the role.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a quote from a press tour for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where he expressed hope that DC would eventually reach out to him about the part.

"They called," he captioned the post, confirming his new role in the DC Universe.

Lobo, who made his comic book debut in Omega Men No. 3 in 1983, is a blue-skinned, cigar-chomping anti-hero known for his superhuman strength, regenerative healing, and brutal nature.

Over the years, various filmmakers have attempted to bring the character to the big screen, including Guy Ritchie and Brad Peyton, with Dwayne Johnson once considered for the role in Peyton's iteration. However, these plans never materialised.

In the meantime, Lobo made his television debut through actor Emmett J. Scanlan in the SyFy series Krypton.

Momoa's casting as Lobo is a key development in the new era of DC films under the leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chairs of DC Studios.

Since taking over, Gunn and Safran have emphasised the importance of continuity while also giving new life to the brand by introducing fresh faces and narratives.

Despite the shift in direction, they left room for fan favourites from the previous regime to return, albeit in different roles.