Jane's Addiction cancels North American tour after onstage fight

Jane's Addiction has cancelled all remaining dates of their North American tour following an onstage confrontation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
The incident, which took place during a performance in Boston last week, quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving all four band members, bringing the show to a sudden end, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Taking to it's official Instagram account on Monday, the band released a statement explaining the decision to cancel the rest of the tour, including a planned Sunday show in Connecticut.
"To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the statement posted on social media reads.
Jane's Addiction, which includes members Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery, first gained fame in the 1990s as pioneers of the alternative rock scene.
The band, which formed in Los Angeles in 1985, has reunited several times with different line-ups since breaking up in 1991.
Their current 2024 tour marked the first time all four original members had performed together in 14 years, but it has now been cut short after just 22 shows.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Boston altercation reportedly began when Farrell, appearing frustrated, approached Navarro while he was playing a solo during their song Ocean Size from their 1988 album Nothing's Shocking. The situation escalated further when Avery put Farrell in a headlock and punched him multiple times.
Following the incident, Navarro also released a statement on behalf of himself, Avery, and Perkins.
"Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs."
Navarro also expressed disappointment to the fans. "We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets," he continued. "We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken."
