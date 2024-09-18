Jane's Addiction cancels North American tour after onstage fight

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:43 AM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:44 AM

Jane's Addiction has cancelled all remaining dates of their North American tour following an onstage confrontation between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.

The incident, which took place during a performance in Boston last week, quickly escalated into a physical altercation involving all four band members, bringing the show to a sudden end, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taking to it's official Instagram account on Monday, the band released a statement explaining the decision to cancel the rest of the tour, including a planned Sunday show in Connecticut.

"To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour," the statement posted on social media reads.

Jane's Addiction, which includes members Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery, first gained fame in the 1990s as pioneers of the alternative rock scene.

The band, which formed in Los Angeles in 1985, has reunited several times with different line-ups since breaking up in 1991.

Their current 2024 tour marked the first time all four original members had performed together in 14 years, but it has now been cut short after just 22 shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Boston altercation reportedly began when Farrell, appearing frustrated, approached Navarro while he was playing a solo during their song Ocean Size from their 1988 album Nothing's Shocking. The situation escalated further when Avery put Farrell in a headlock and punched him multiple times.