Jamie Lee Curtis to receive honorary doctorate from American Film Institute

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 2:33 PM

Jamie Lee Curtis, an Academy Award winner who just received an Emmy nomination for her performance in The Bear, is about to get another honour. Curtis will receive a doctorate of fine arts degree from the American Film Institute in recognition of "contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image,' according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Curtis has now joined a list of previous recipients that includes Robert Altman, Angela Bassett, Kathryn Bigelow, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Clint Eastwood, Nora Ephron, James Earl Jones, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Angela Lansbury, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Paul Schrader, Quentin Tarantino, Lily Tomlin, Robert Towne, Cicely Tyson, and John Williams.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a supernova born from the union of two stars - an icon whose fearless approach to her craft and dauntless dedication to driving culture forward define excellence in our modern day," said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, about her famous parents Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "AFI is privileged to honour her at AFI Commencement, where the next generation of storytellers will draw inspiration from her remarkable journey."

Curtis is a seasoned actor with an impressive number of credits. She is well-known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, but she also appeared in films such as True Lies, Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, Knives Out, Freaky Friday, My Girl, You Again, Blue Steel, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Tailor of Panama. She won an Oscar and SAG Award for the film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis was honoured with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Film Festival in 2021.

Curtis is currently filming Freaky Friday 2 opposite Lindsay Lohan, the next star in Eli Roth's Borderlands, according to The Hollywood Reporter.