Jamie Lee Curtis shares how her role in 'The Bear' was kept secret

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 12:57 PM

Oscar winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis shared how her guest-starring role in the 2022 Emmy-winning series, The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White was kept secret, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Curtis appeared as Donna Berzatto in the episode titled Fishes in June 2023.

"None of us said a word to anyone -- not our families, not our friends, no one," said the actor of joining Christopher Storer's Emmy-winning FX series for two episodes.

Curtis plays combustible matriarch Donna Berzatto, mother to Jeremy Allen White's Carmy, Jon Bernthal's Mikey and Abby Elliott's Natalie.

"They changed the name on the buses, the vans -- the call sheets didn't have our names on them. We flew to Chicago. There was no connection back to the show. There was no word 'Bear' anywhere near me. I stayed at a hotel, the hotel didn't know who was paying for my room. It was a secret until the day it dropped," she added.

The show's fans were taken aback when it began on June 22, 2023, as nothing was known about the narrative and there was no prior press coverage.

It also surprised people who had been keeping an eye on Curtis to see what she would do next after winning Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards in March 2023. She has previously recorded sequences in The Bear with guest performers Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, Bob Odenkirk, Gillian Jacobs, and Matty Matheson.