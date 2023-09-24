Jake Gyllenhaal was almost cast as Batman in Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy

Glimpses from his birthday bash were all over social media
Screenwriter David S Goyer has revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal was one of the top contenders to play Batman in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy Goyer made the revelation on a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.
The writer said he had advocated for Gyllenhaal's casting in the first film Batman Begins. The role went to Christian Bale who reprised it in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.
"We would chat about all sorts of things. There were a number of people who had screen-tested, and I had advocated for Gyllenhaal. I mean, Gyllenhaal is amazing, Christian Bale is amazing, so who knows what," said Goyer.
When asked if there is footage of Gyllenhaal auditioning in a Batman costume, the writer said, "I believe there is".
Goyer also shared that an executive from Warner Bros. wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Riddler in The Dark Knight. But Goyer said, “That’s not the way we work.”
