Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni's chemistry in 'Tu' song surprises audience

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:11 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 1:12 PM

Actors Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari Soni surprised the audience with their romantic chemistry in Tu track sung by Talwiinder.

Shroff said, "Reuniting with Neelam after so many years has been an absolute joy. There's something incredibly special about working with someone you share such a rich history with. The song Tu by Talwiinder is soulful, and I believe it will touch the hearts of many. The magic we created together is bound to resonate deeply with the audience, and I'm excited to see how it will be received."

Neelam also reflected on their collaboration with a sense of nostalgia.

She said, "Being back on screen with Jackie has been an incredible experience. It's amazing how working with someone you've shared so many moments with can reignite old memories. This song by Talwiinder is special — it has a depth and emotion that I believe will connect profoundly with listeners."

The comment section of the video is filled with heartfelt reactions.

"Losing my mind! Only Talwinder could've gotten Bhidu to do this," a social media user wrote.

"Wow Bhidu and Neelam together," another Instagram user commented.