E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ishaan Khatter recalls debut movie 'Dhadak'

Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 10:52 AM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 12:56 PM

Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut six years ago in the movie Dhadak.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak also marked the debut of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor.


Recalling working in Dhadak, Khatter said, "I look back with a lot of fondness as Dhadak was an incredibly special experience and is a landmark film for me. I still receive messages or meet fans who bring it up every day. I'm grateful for the love and look forward to surprising the audiences and entertaining them more in the near future."

He also took to social media to express gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film.


"6 years of #Dhadak a very special film with wonderful people. Aaj ke din sabse badhkar aap sabhi ko dher saara pyaar jinhone humari film ko aaj tak apne dilon mein zinda rakha hai, thank you for your love!! P.S: unseen BTS of our director @shashankkhaitan ripping it on the zingaat hook step," he wrote, adding a clip featuring some fun moments from the sets.

Dhadak was a remake of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment