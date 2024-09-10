Ishaan Khatter on playing opposite Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

'She changed the direction of my life for no other purpose other than she thought I was funny,' he says
Actor Ishaan Khatter made his US debut in The Perfect Couple, starring alongside a talented cast, including Nicole Kidman.
Speaking with People, Khatter shared his excitement about working with such accomplished actors.
"One of the things that I thoroughly enjoyed about this show is working with some wonderful people. They're all professionals and they're very generous and kind," Khatter said.
Speaking about his first interaction with Kidman, who plays Greer Garrison Winbury in the Netflix murder mystery, Khatter said, "She was as normal as any other actor on set. We had some very interesting things that we could connect on and chat about outside of the narrative of the show."
"She's a wonderful person. She certainly has hypnotising eyes, which I enjoyed playing off of. It was definitely a very exciting foray into the world of Hollywood, so I feel very grateful. It's going to be one of the pleasures of my young career," he added.
Khatter and the rest of the cast filmed the series over four months in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where they enjoyed activities like whale watching, wine tasting, and visiting local spots.
In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.
Director Susanne Bier made the decision to cast him based on his talent, not ethnicity. "Susanne's vision was very distinct, and I wanted her to be my guiding force," Khatter said.
The show, which premiered on September 5, shot to No. 1 on Netflix, and Khatter already has another project lined up with the platform: The Royals, where he will play Prince Charming, according to People.
