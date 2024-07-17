Is Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra getting a divorce? Social media post goes viral

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 9:32 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:00 AM

Dubai royal Sheikha Mahra bint Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shocked her fans after announcing her divorce on social media last night.

In an Instagram announcement on Tuesday, Sheikha Mahra declared her divorce, repeating it three times in the traditional manner customary for Muslim husbands. The post generated massive engagement among her followers, some asking questions that only the couple could address.

Read the post below:

Khaleej Times cannot verify whether the two are now divorced.

But eagle-eyed followers on social media also noticed that the couple unfollowed each other and deleted their photos together, including their wedding pictures.

In June 2023, Mahra shared her ethereal, fairytale-like look from her wedding photoshoot on Instagram, most of which has since been deleted.

The only remaining photos on her account show Mahra dressed in a stunning, embroidered gown, looking exquisite in the haute-couture dress by Ezra Couture. Her ballgown wedding dress was paired with a net veil and an exquisite diamond necklace.