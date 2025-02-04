Is Buffy, the vampire slayer making a comeback?

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy

Ok, so it’s probably happening – Buffy the Vampire Slayer is about to make a comeback.

Over 20 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar played the herioc Buffy, she may be returning for the next chapter in Bufferverse. E! Online reported that the actress is in final negotiations for the gig. The series – which hasn’t been named yet – will be on Hulu.

Original Buffy creator Joss Whedon is not a part of the project; the first episode of the sequel will be directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

Michelle Gellar reportedly hinted at the upcoming show through social media, believe media outlets after she posted a photograph on Instagram on Feb 2, wearing a pair of “yummy sushi pyjamas” that were similar to the ones she wore during an episode in Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

There's not much news yet on who else may be making a comeback to the show. Among fan-favourites who made an appearance on the show were Alyson Hannigan (seen later on How I met your Mother); David Boreanaz (Bones, Seal); Charisma Carpenter (Bound); and James Marsters (Abruptio).