International Emmy Awards 2024: 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' named Best Drama Series

Fleur Geffrier, Sam Kozhaya and Alfred Lot pose with the Drama Series award for 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' at the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)

The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was India's entry at the International Emmy Awards 2024. It was nominated in Best Drama Series category. However, it lost to Les Gouttes de Dieu on November 26.

The International Emmys were held in New York.

The crime thriller was competing with three nominees, the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader-Season 2, and Argentina's Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Les Gouttes de Dieu was the winner.

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das, who won his first International Emmy Award last year for his Netflix special Landing, turned heads as a host at the International Emmy Awards 2024.

He looked dapper in a black suit and left the audience in splits with his hilarious banter.

The International Emmy for Arts Programming went to Pianoforte.

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying won Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Hunger.

Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying holds the Best Performance by an Actress award for 'Hunger' as she attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City, on November 25 (Photo by Reuters)

Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes) bagged The International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment.