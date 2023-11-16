Inside Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s welcome party for David Beckham in Mumbai

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 6:08 PM

Legendary English midfielder David Beckham received a warm welcome party on his maiden visit to India. Beckham, who is on a four-day visit as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, was hosted by Bollywood royalty Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai home. The gala party took place on Wednesday, November 15.

From Farhan Akhtar to Karisma Kapoor, celebrities came under one roof to make the night a memorable one. Pictures and videos of the Manchester United legend also surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, Beckham paid a visit to the Wankhade stadium for the World Cup 2023 semi-final game between India and New Zealand. He also met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards and, of course, Virat Kohli.

Now, coming back to the party hosted by Sonam and Anand. In the pictures shared by Anand on Instagram, we get a glimpse of Beckham watching the match at their residence. Farhan, his wife Shibani Dandekar, and Arjun Kapoor are also part of the frame.

Anand penned a congratulatory note for Team India. It read, “Just another vision of how sport brings us together! It was tense for a minute but the Indian cricket team clamped down and pulled through! Thanks, Arjun Kapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India’s tremendous semi-final victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance.”

Sonam’s cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also uploaded a couple of photos from the grand party. The actor was joined by his girlfriend Malaika Arora.

For Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, it was a dream come true moment. After all, the two met their “teenage crush, David Beckham.”

Karisma Kapoor also dropped a bunch of photos from the gala night. In one of the images, Karisma and Beckham are sharing a warm hug.

Sonam’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor has also shared some glimpses from the star-studded night on Instagram.

Beckham also met Indian industrialist and one of the country’s richest persons, Mukesh Ambani, and his family at Antilia. He was also presented with a Mumbai Indians jersey with Number 7 written on it. Beckham wore the iconic number 7 jersey while representing Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Beckham witnessed history unfolding before his eyes during the India vs New Zealand game. Virat Kohli became the first-ever cricketer to reach the mark of 50 ODI tons. He eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49 ODI hundreds. Hosts India got the better of New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final.

