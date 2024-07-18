Indian travel influencer dies after trying to film waterfall video

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:00 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 12:06 PM

Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old Instagram influencer, tragically died after falling into a gorge at a waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad. A resident of Mumbai, Aanvi fell into a 300-foot gorge while filming a reel, says a report in NDTV.

Aanvi had embarked on a trip to the waterfall with seven friends on July 16. The outing took a tragic turn when Aanvi slipped into a deep crevice while shooting a video.

According to the report, local authorities responded swiftly, with a rescue team rushing to the scene and additional support sought from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley," a rescuer told NDTV.

After a six-hour rescue operation, Aanvi was brought out from the gorge. However, due to severe injuries sustained in the fall, she died at the hospital soon after her arrival.

Following the incident, local authorities issued an appeal to tourists and citizens. They urged everyone to enjoy tourism responsibly and prioritise safety while exploring.