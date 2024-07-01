Indian rom-com 'Nakhrewaalii' gets a release date

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 11:39 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:23 PM

The makers of rom-com Nakhrewaalii, starring debutants Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, have announced the movie’s release date and shared a first look poster.

The first glimpse of the film features Duggal in a ghagra and Srivastava in blue suit.

Director Aanand L Rai said, “When we conceptualised Nakhrewaalii, I knew it was the home-ground for colour yellow productions. It mirrors stories that are authentic, relatable, and the kind that ignite conversations, but most importantly, it's entertaining. Coupled with the unwavering backing of Jyoti and Jio Studios, we want to make some magical films that are timeless for all ages. [At] a time when rom-coms aren't being made as often as we would like them to, we are delighted to bring to you the first look of Nakhrewaalii. The film will redefine rom-coms with its fresh storyline from the Hindi heartland."

Talking about the poster, Rai added, "With Nakhrewaalii, we are most proud of our discovery of Ansh and Pragati, they are bundled with talent and freshness and I can't wait for the audience to experience this duo's energy in theatres on Valentine's Day 2025."

Earlier, while talking about his debut film, Duggal said, “I am thrilled and honoured to be making my acting debut with Anand sir and our director Rahul Shanklya. It is truly a dream come true and I'm very much looking forward to this incredible journey. Today is the beginning of an exciting chapter in my life. With utmost gratitude, I'm ready to give it my all.”