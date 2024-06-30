Indian comic Zakir Khan has a new show, 'Aapka Apna Zakir'

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:57 AM

Comedian Zakir Khan is all set to release his new show, Aapka Apna Zakir. A teaser for the show was dropped on Saturday by streaming platform Sony Entertainment.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald.@zakirkhan_208. [You will see, we will see, everyone will see.]"

This offering promises to stand out with Khan's infectious humour and insightful anecdotes.

In 2012, Khan won the title of 'India's Best Stand Up' at Comedy Central. He has released four hour-length stand-up specials so far including Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu and Mannpasand on OTT platforms.