Indian comedian Vir Das takes home International Emmy award

Photo: Instagram

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 8:16 AM

Indian comedian Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023 after winning the comedy award for his Netflix special, 'Vir Das: Landing'.

Das shared the award with popular show 'Derry Girls - Season 3'.

'Vir Das: Landing' was nominated along with 'Le Flambeau' from France, 'El Encargado' from Argentina, and 'Derry Girls - Season 3' from the UK.

The comedian wore a traditional black bandhgala set (a type of Indian suit) for the ceremony.

A day before the award show, Das posted a video on his Instagram story captioned, 'The day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the Emmys'. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you."

Back in 2021, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received an International Emmy Nomination for 'Best Comedy.'

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.

