Indian comedian Vir Das takes home International Emmy award

Beckham also met Indian industrialist, Mukesh Ambani, and his family at his home
Indian comedian Vir Das made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023 after winning the comedy award for his Netflix special, 'Vir Das: Landing'.
Das shared the award with popular show 'Derry Girls - Season 3'.
'Vir Das: Landing' was nominated along with 'Le Flambeau' from France, 'El Encargado' from Argentina, and 'Derry Girls - Season 3' from the UK.
The comedian wore a traditional black bandhgala set (a type of Indian suit) for the ceremony.
A day before the award show, Das posted a video on his Instagram story captioned, 'The day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the Emmys'. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you."
Back in 2021, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received an International Emmy Nomination for 'Best Comedy.'
The International Emmy Awards ceremony is held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.
ALSO READ:
Beckham also met Indian industrialist, Mukesh Ambani, and his family at his home
They are reportedly looking to 'go the distance', even though they are 'not in a hurry to get married'
From mini golf to culinary offers, there are lots of things to do around town
Haya Bishouty shares how she is upholding the Palestinian culture through its cuisine
After an initial investigation, the Los Angeles County coroner deferred giving a cause of death, which may take weeks to determine
The actor shared pictures of their time as Chandler and Joey on 'Friends'
What made an heir apparent to the Latymer Barony take up a profession that makes audiences drop their jaws in disbelief?
The event is set to take place on November 15