Indian cinema has become truly international: R Madhavan on Fighter

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 2:51 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 2:52 PM

Actor R. Madhavan has gone all out in his praise for the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone latest release Fighter.

Follow us on







In a post on social media platform X, Madhavan showered love on the team of the action thriller for giving Indian cinema a "fantastic, super motivating, moving" film.

"@justSidAnand ---What an extraordinary film #Fighter is ...with brilliant work by all concerned ... Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today. @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor," he wrote.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi and has, according to analysts, made its entry into the Rs10 million club.

The film's official synopsis reads:, Militant activities are going out of control in the Srinagar Valley, so a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, is commissioned by the Air Headquarters. They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons, who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles. (ANI)