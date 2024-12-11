Indian actor Mohan Babu booked for allegedly attacking journalist

Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has been booked for allegedly assaulting a journalist at his residence in Jalpalli, Rangareddy district, on the evening of December 10, 2024.

The incident occurred around 7.50pm, when the journalist, along with other media personnel, was covering the ongoing dispute between the actor and his son, actor Manchu Manoj.

According to the police FIR, a formal complaint was lodged by the reporter, at 10.55pm on the same day, following the alleged assault. The statement was recorded by B. Dayakar Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Police at the Pahadishareef Police Station.

The journalist had arrived at Mohan Babu's residence earlier in the evening of December 10 as part of his coverage of the family dispute that has attracted significant media attention.

The complainant recounted that he and other journalists were invited inside the house by Manchu Manoj at 8.05pm. The intention was to cover the situation as tensions between the father and son continued to escalate. However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly confronted the journalist in an aggressive manner.