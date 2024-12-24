Indian actor Allu Arjun to be questioned in Sandhya Theatre tragedy

Indian actor Allu Arjun (C) comes out of the Chikkadpally police station following his arrest by the police in Hyderabad on December 13, 2024. Photo: AFP

Actor Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy, was seen visiting the actor's residence in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday morning ahead of his questioning at Chikkadpalli police in Hyderabad.

The actor has been asked to appear for questioning at 11am in connection with the December 4 tragic incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2.

On Monday, a group of lawyers was also seen arriving at Allu Arjun's house in Jubilee Hills. They were spotted carrying folders and bags as they entered the house for a meeting. The lawyers left later in the night after a prolonged discussion.

The Pushpa 2 actor's residence was attacked on December 22 by a group of people demanding justice for the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police West Zone, Hyderabad, the group suddenly arrived at Arjun's residence, holding placards and shouting slogans. One of them climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security staff to intervene. In the altercation that followed, the protestors damaged flower pots along the ramp and manhandled the security personnel. Six individuals, who claimed to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody. They were later granted bail.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 producers, Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar, handed over Rs5 million (Dh215,571) cheque to the victim woman's family in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.