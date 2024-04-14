India: Shots fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence

Photo: ANI

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 8:06 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 8:07 AM

Two unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai at around 5 am on Sunday, police said.

Police officials said that three rounds were fired. "Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," they added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Security has been increased outside the actor's residence. A forensic team is also present. The police added that efforts to identify the accused, through CCTV footage, are underway.

More details are awaited in connection with the incident.

ALSO READ: