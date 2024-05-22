E-Paper

India: Shah Rukh Khan admitted to hospital on Tuesday amid heatwave

He was discharged from the hospital after receiving primary treatment for dehydration

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 7:10 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21.

After the play-off between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, the actor reached his hotel. According to Indian media, Shah Rukh's condition worsened at around 1pm which is when he was taken to a hospital.


He was discharged from the hospital after receiving primary treatment for dehydration.

India's weather bureau has warned of "severe heatwave conditions" this week, with the mercury reaching the sizzling peak of 47.4ºCelsius in Delhi's Najafgarh suburb on Monday.


The Indian Meteorological Department warned of the impact of the heat on the health especially for infants, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures. But years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense.



