India: Rapper Hanumankind joins Karan Aujla at sold-out Bengaluru stop of 'It Was All A Dream' tour

Photo: ANI

Singer and rapper Karan Aujla's highly anticipated 'It Was All A Dream' India Tour reached new heights as 'Big Dawgs' singer Hanumankind joined him during a sold-out show in Bengaluru on December 13.

With over 20,000 fans packed into the Nice Grounds stadium, the concert generated an unforgettable atmosphere of energy and excitement. Aujla's setlist featured fan favourites such as 'Softly', 'Players', 'Tauba Tauba', 'Admirin You', and 'Winning Speech'.

Special guest and viral rapper Hanumankind took the stage alongside Aujla for a unique mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', adding to the electrifying performance.

During the show, Karan Aujla expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'm incredibly grateful for the amazing support in Bengaluru, and a huge thank you to Hanumankind for joining me. The connection with my fans is what makes this tour so special."

Hanumankind rose to fame with his track 'Big Dawgs', which has been appreciated by prominent Western and Indian rappers.

The Indian leg of the 'It Was All A Dream' world tour began on December 7 in Chandigarh and continued with Bengaluru on December 13.

The 'Tauba Tauba' singer will next perform in Delhi NCR on December 15, 17, and 19, with the final show scheduled for Mumbai on December 21.

The tour also marks the 27-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper's debut arena showcase in India. Reflecting on this milestone, Aujla shared that his musical journey began in India, and this tour represents a "full-circle" moment.

He added, "This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special."

He continued, "Through this tour, I want to celebrate the music that connects us all and create an unforgettable experience. I want to get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one. Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection."