India: Malayalam actress found dead in her apartment

Malayalam actor-director Nadhirshah also met the doppelganger while he was shooting for a project in Fort Kochi
Malayalam TV and movie actress Renjusha Menon was found dead in her apartment on Monday morning.
According to Indian media reports, the 35-year-old was found hanging in the Thiruvananthapuram flat she shared with her husband.
Menon was known for her roles in the movies City of God and Marykkondoru Kanjaadu, as well as many television serials.
