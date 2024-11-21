India: Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60

According to local media reports, his funeral will take place at his residence in Palakkad's Shoranur later today
A notable Malayalam actor, Meghanthan, passed away on Thursday, November 21 at the age of 60. The star reportedly died of a lung-related illness as he was undergoing treatment in a hospital.
According to local media reports, his funeral will take place at his residence in Palakkad's Shoranur later today.
Meghanathan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and her daughter, Parvathi.
The third child of popular Malayalam actor Balan K Nair and wife Sarada Nair, Meghanathan spent a vast majority of his career playing villainous roles, like his father.
Some of his notable works include Panchagni, Chamayam, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Rajadhani, Prayikkara Pappan and Rashtram, among others.
