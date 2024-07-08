In love with a ghost? What makes Pakistani drama Barzakh's theme unique

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 1:15 PM

It's been a week since the trailer of Barzakh dropped on the Internet. The series, directed by Asim Abbasi (of Cake and Churails fame), marks the return of Fawad Khan on small screen after he delivered the PKR100 crore hit The Legend of Maula Jatt. Fans will also turn nostalgic about his pairing with Sanam Saeed with whom Fawad was last seen in Zindagi Gulzar Hai, one of the most popular dramas on Pakistani television.

Barzakh, that will air on ZEE5 Global from July 19, has everything going for it. But the biggest trump card for the limited series appears to be its plot.

A 76-year-old patriarch, Jafar Khanzada (JK), lives a reclusive life in the Land of Nowhere, a mountain valley known for its mythical history and shamanic roots. He runs a tourist resort with the support of his female manager, Scheherezade. Now on the cusp of dementia, JK resolutely announces his ‘third and final wedding’ to the first true love of his life, a girl that he has pined for, for over half a century, but is considered long dead by everyone else. His estranged sons arrive to hesitantly join in the celebrations. JK prepares for his odyssey of love, and the stage between life and death is set for a perfect storm, that will change this family, and these lands, forever.