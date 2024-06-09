Imran Khan opens up about heartbreak, depression

Movie features the actor Siddharth
It’s not easy to wade out of crippling depression, but Bollywood actor Imran Khan has done just that - and now he's ready to talk about it.
Khan, who has worked in movies such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, was quoted by storytelling platform Humans of Bombay talking about the fallout of his divorce. He said, "When I separated [from Vantika Malik] in 2019, I was at my weakest—emotionally and physically. I'd say, I would describe it as a husk of a human being. Brushing my teeth and taking a shower was a monumental ask. I didn't know if I could do that. I couldn't even get myself out of bed, I would stay in my pyjamas, turn the doorbell off, lock the door and just vegetate.”
“I did have parental duties, we split custody, so Thursdays to Sundays, my daughter would be with me. So on the days that she [was] with me, it [didn't] matter how weak I [felt]. Whatever it is, you have to get out there,” he added.
He has since come out the other side. In March this year, he made his relationship with Lekha Washington official while talking to Vogue. He told Vogue at the time, "The speculation that I'm romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I'm divorced and have been separated since February 2019."
ALSO READ:
Movie features the actor Siddharth
Sadh launches YouTube channel
Actor says the film is very close to his heart
Teaser of episode shows her talking about finding a ‘love interest’
Netflix show to tell story of how Black Barbie came to be
From food to staycation offers and gift guides, here's everything you need to embrace the joyous occasion
Thriller to begin production this year
The 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman has no plans to retire