'I’m Still Here' shows what authoritarianism looks like, says star Fernanda Torres

Fernanda Torres poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for I'm Still Here at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

The role of a mother who rebuilds her life after her husband goes missing during Brazil's military regime in the 1970s, portrayed in I'm Still Here, earned actor Fernanda Torres her first Academy Awards nomination. But she says winning the Best Actress award is not her priority. What the Brazilian actor would like to see happen in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 2 is for the movie itself, which portrays the true story of former politician Rubens Paiva and his wife Eunice, to win.

I'm Still Here has been nominated for Best International Feature and for Best Picture, a first for a Brazilian movie fully spoken in Portuguese. "The Paiva family deserves it, and Eunice Paiva deserves it," she said on Friday, one day after her nomination, adding that a prize in the international category "is already great."

The movie, which tells the story of Eunice Paiva's struggle to uncover the truth about her husband's forced disappearance in 1971, "fulfilled a civic duty" of showing people what it means to live under an authoritarian regime, Torres, 59, said.

"When you read in a history book, 'civil rights were suspended,' that's just a sentence. But in the film, this means that they can enter your house, take your father, then take your mother, your sister, leave you all alone," she said.

Videos surfaced on social media showing Torres performing in a 2008 comedy sketch with a blackened face to mimic a Black person. In a written statement on Monday, she said she “deeply regretted” it.

"It is now very clear, in our country and around the world, that the use of blackface is unacceptable," she said.

Torres believes that Eunice Paiva's story resonated strongly outside Brazil because, at its core, it is about a family in pain, which evoked empathy from audiences. The way the protagonist conducted herself serves as an inspiration, she added, on a personal and political level.

"We are in a very tight spot, so it's natural that in moments of fear in the world, like the one we lived through, there is the idea that an authoritarian government will solve our situation," she said. A police investigation revealed in November that a coup plot to overturn the outcome of Brazil's 2022 presidential election had the participation of former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, as well as military officers.

The movie got Brazilians talking about Eunice, and revealed to them "the power of this woman, who remained calm, who bet on time, who trusted justice," Torres said. "Eunice is almost a guide for periods of crisis."

It is rare for movies made in Brazil, the sole Portuguese-speaking country in Latin America, to capture global audiences, Torres said. "We consume our own culture intensely," she said. "But we exist inwardly."