'I'm living my dream': 'Baby John' star Wamiqa Gabbi

“In life, nothing goes as expected,” says Indian actress Wamiqa Gabbi in a Zoom interview with City Times. She pauses before explaining, “In my case, everything just went better.”

She is talking about her latest project, Baby John, where she plays a tough-as-nails character called Tara, who is doing quite a lot of stunts on screen. “I think I started prepping for the role before I knew that I'd be doing a film like this. When I started my fitness journey, that’s when I got the film,” she says.

It all worked out — although the cast had set aside an eight-to-ten hour slot for her sequences, she managed to shoot the scenes in two hours. “They were very, very surprised and very happy, because I saved a lot of their time. I was kind of proud of myself that I could do that,” says the former child star.

In the movie, an ex cop (played by Varun Dhawan) who is living the life of a civilian stumbles across a sex-trafficking gang along with his daughter and her teacher (Tara). When his daughter’s life is in danger, he returns to his former (more viscous self).

The movie, directed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri.

Keeping up with action stars on their home turf is a big ask, but Gabbi says the whole universe conspired to make the role come true. “This year the right kind of trainer came into my life. He was an old friend. So I think it was just easier to listen to him. It was like a new life was given to me because my lifestyle has completely changed, and I’m really happy. I feel healthier. I feel fit. When I started my fitness journey, I was doing it for the films, to have a neutral sort of body type. But as I got into it, within a month, I think my whole motive about fitness changed. Now when I work out, I work out because I want to be a strong, active, 80-year-old woman when I reach that age,” she laughs.

As for dealing with nerves, it helps that Dhawan (Badlapur) is a “cool” co-star. “I expected the experience of working with him to be good because of the kind of person he is and what I had seen of him in interviews and in his films. He was so kind. He made sure that I was not intimidated, I was comfortable. He’s so protective even during promotions. I think that's who Varun is. And our film talks about that — about how important the upbringing of a child is, and how it shapes that person. I think upbringing can destroy or make one’s future,” she mulls.