IIFA Utsavam 2024 LIVE: AR Rahman sings his favourite Malayalam song on green carpet

Welcome to one of film’s biggest nights. Every year, IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of South Indian cinema, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films – and the awards are taking place in Abu Dhabi.
The event, taking place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, will see a number of celebrities, moviemakers and and artists from the South Indian film industry come together for a gala featuring performances, award presentations, and cultural showcases.
Among stars expected to attend are Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan, Prabhu Deva and Rana Daggubati.
Khaleej Times is on the ground, bringing you the latest news as it happens. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.
8.19pm: Listen: AR Rahman sings his favourite Malayalam song on the IIFA green carpet
Famous composer and singer AR Rahman is happy to share his favourite Malayalam song with the world. He hums Periyone Rahmane from the movie Goat Life.
8.16pm: Urvashi Rautela is excited
Actress Urvashi Rautela is the first to admit she's excited because in a span of 11 months she’s acted in three South Indian films.
8.12pm: Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui is a vision in silver
Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui has worn a Faraz Manan creation tonight. She catches up with her reality TV co-star Kris Fade, who reveals it's also his first time attending the IIFA awards.
8.09pm: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar walk in
Indian actor Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, screenwriter and lyricist and subject of the Prime Video documentary Angry Young Men, walk the green carpet on their way to the show.
8.05pm: The stage gets lit
While we catch up with the stars on the green carpet, the A-listers who have already made it into the venue start to get comfortable. The show is about to kick-off, but first, to welcome guests, there's a performance by Kannada actress Aradhana Ram.
7.54pm: Who else is on the green carpet?
7.48pm: Faria Abdullah makes heads turn
Telugu actress Faria Abdullah looks fantastic on the red carpet as she talks about how excited she is for her nomination for the movie Ravanasura. She's in the running for best performance in a supporting role (female) for a Telugu movie.
7.40pm: Jiiva is looking forward to the performances
Indian actor and film producer Jiiva is feeling a bit overwhelmed, he tells Khaleej Times. "It's so nice to see a lot of actors out here. We come from South India, but we don't get to meet all these actors in our [daily lives]...so this is such a beautiful event where all the stars come together and we actually socialise," he explains.
His message to fans is simple, he says: "Thank you so much for all the love."
7.35pm: Sarathkumar says he loves Khaleej Times
Sarathkumar, Indian actor, politician and former bodybuilder who works predominantly in Tamil cinema, sends his love to fans in the UAE and says he's looking forward to a pleasant evening.
He is with his wife, Radhika, when we catch up with him.
7.27pm: Artist Olena Stashok joins the crowd
Olena Stashok is dressed for the occasion in a pastel lehenga.
7.08pm: Mangli Singh is all sparkles
Singer Mangli Singh, who has been nominated to IIFA 2024's Best Female Singer Category for her song Ooru Palleturu, from Balagam, makes an appearance.
7.00pm: Neetasha Singh walks the green carpet
6.50pm: Rahul Sipligunjv is on the green carpet
Indian playback singer and songwriter Rahul Sipligunjv is excited about his IIFA moment. He's looking forward to the performances that will happen tonight. He's no stranger to the stage, having lit up the Oscars stage with his performance of Naatu Naatu in 2023.
Meanwhile, the hosts, Vijay Raghavendra and Akul Balaji, are getting ready to liven up the stage.
6.42pm: Shakthisree Gopalan gushes about her IIFA stint
It's singer Shakthisree Gopalan’s first time at IIFA. She’s elated to see all the industries come together, she tells Khaleej TImes.
6.35pm: We catch a glimpse of Andre Timmins, IIFA organiser
IIFA organiser Andre Timmins is dressed in a lime green suit for the evening. Ahead of the show, he told Khaleej Times about how the celebration of Indian cinema transformed into a movement to showcase culture, establish business ties and expand Indian entertainment’s footprint.
6.23pm: More stars glitter on the green carpet
Other stars including Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and his wife, Kiki, singer Haricharan, and Indian actress and model Sakshi Agarwal arrive.
Among the A-listers in attendance tonight is politician and leading actor and producer who works in Telugu cinema Nandamuri Balakrishna.
6.19pm: Nassar joins the show
Indian actor director, and producer Nassar walks the green carpet.
6.01pm: Teja Sajja arrives
Actor Teja Sajja, who has worked in movies such as Zombie Reddy and Hanu-Man, says: "There are no Tollywoods, Mollywoods, there's just one India cinema industry and we're all representing that today" says Teja, as he stops for green carpet interactions, wearing a cream suit.
5.59pm: Stars begin to arrive
Siddharth Kannan, Indian television host and radio announcer was the first to arrive with his wife, Neha Kannan, at IIFA awards, Yas Island.
South Indian star Rana Daggubati arrived at 5.59pm. The Telegu actor who's all set to host the awards tonight looks dapper in an all black suit, with classic understated elegance.
