IIFA Utsavam 2024 LIVE: AR Rahman sings his favourite Malayalam song on green carpet

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 6:41 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 8:30 PM

Welcome to one of film’s biggest nights. Every year, IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of South Indian cinema, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films – and the awards are taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The event, taking place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, will see a number of celebrities, moviemakers and and artists from the South Indian film industry come together for a gala featuring performances, award presentations, and cultural showcases.

Among stars expected to attend are Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ram Charan, Prabhu Deva and Rana Daggubati.

Khaleej Times is on the ground, bringing you the latest news as it happens. Keep refreshing this page for live updates.

8.19pm: Listen: AR Rahman sings his favourite Malayalam song on the IIFA green carpet

Famous composer and singer AR Rahman is happy to share his favourite Malayalam song with the world. He hums Periyone Rahmane from the movie Goat Life.

8.16pm: Urvashi Rautela is excited

Actress Urvashi Rautela is the first to admit she's excited because in a span of 11 months she’s acted in three South Indian films.

8.12pm: Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui is a vision in silver

Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui has worn a Faraz Manan creation tonight. She catches up with her reality TV co-star Kris Fade, who reveals it's also his first time attending the IIFA awards.

8.09pm: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar walk in

Indian actor Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, screenwriter and lyricist and subject of the Prime Video documentary Angry Young Men, walk the green carpet on their way to the show.

8.05pm: The stage gets lit

While we catch up with the stars on the green carpet, the A-listers who have already made it into the venue start to get comfortable. The show is about to kick-off, but first, to welcome guests, there's a performance by Kannada actress Aradhana Ram.

7.54pm: Who else is on the green carpet?

Regina Cassandra

Actor Shine Tom Chacko, left with his father, Chacko.

Actor Jayaram looks dapper in his traditional outfit.

Daggubati Venkatesh, who is known for his roles in Telugu and Hindi films, is in an all-black ensemble for the occasion.

7.48pm: Faria Abdullah makes heads turn

Telugu actress Faria Abdullah looks fantastic on the red carpet as she talks about how excited she is for her nomination for the movie Ravanasura. She's in the running for best performance in a supporting role (female) for a Telugu movie.

7.40pm: Jiiva is looking forward to the performances

Indian actor and film producer Jiiva is feeling a bit overwhelmed, he tells Khaleej Times. "It's so nice to see a lot of actors out here. We come from South India, but we don't get to meet all these actors in our [daily lives]...so this is such a beautiful event where all the stars come together and we actually socialise," he explains.

His message to fans is simple, he says: "Thank you so much for all the love."

7.35pm: Sarathkumar says he loves Khaleej Times

Sarathkumar, Indian actor, politician and former bodybuilder who works predominantly in Tamil cinema, sends his love to fans in the UAE and says he's looking forward to a pleasant evening.

He is with his wife, Radhika, when we catch up with him.

7.27pm: Artist Olena Stashok joins the crowd

Olena Stashok is dressed for the occasion in a pastel lehenga.

7.08pm: Mangli Singh is all sparkles

Singer Mangli Singh, who has been nominated to IIFA 2024's Best Female Singer Category for her song Ooru Palleturu, from Balagam, makes an appearance.

7.00pm: Neetasha Singh walks the green carpet

6.50pm: Rahul Sipligunjv is on the green carpet

Indian playback singer and songwriter Rahul Sipligunjv is excited about his IIFA moment. He's looking forward to the performances that will happen tonight. He's no stranger to the stage, having lit up the Oscars stage with his performance of Naatu Naatu in 2023.

Meanwhile, the hosts, Vijay Raghavendra and Akul Balaji, are getting ready to liven up the stage.