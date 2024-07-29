Ice Spice recalls being 'confused' at Super Bowl with Taylor Swift

US rapper Ice Spice. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:36 AM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 11:37 AM

American rapper Ice Spice recalled her time at the Super Bowl game, which she attended with her friend, the singer Taylor Swift, reported People.

She shared that initially she was confused about the game. Ice and Sift attended the game in February and on The Tonight Show, she shared that she had no idea what was going on in the game at the time.

"I was incredibly confused. I'm still confused," she said, before the host, Jimmy Fallon, asked her if she knew "anything about football".

"You know, that day I had a sense of knowing. But it just went away," said the Deli rapper, adding that she didn't "have a clue" what was going on in the stadium.

"I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered," she added.

Swift has been quoted talking about what she admires about Ice as a fellow musician.

"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works," she said. "I've seen how our industry tries to convince artists that they're better off just being creative and making music and letting the labels and the management do the rest."