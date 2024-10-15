Hugh Jackman , Kate Hudson to star in 'Song Sung Blue'

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2024Actor Hugh Jackman attends a match of the U.S. Open. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will be seen in Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, Song Sung Blue, reported Deadline.

It is directed by Crag Brewer.

Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi join Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, and Hudson Hilbert Hensley are also part of the star-studded ensemble cast.

The film's plot revolves around two down-on-their-luck artists (Hudson and Jackman) who join a Neil Diamond tribute band to pursue their dreams and show that it is never too late to find love.

The film is based on a true story from the 2008 documentary of the same name directed by Greg Kohs.

Hugh Jackman was recently seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, also starring Ryan Reynolds.The film also features Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Jackman will also perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall in 2025. Two other upcoming projects for the actor include Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie and The Death of Robin Hood.