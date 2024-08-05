Hrithik Roshan praises cousin Pashmina Roshan's acting debut

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 12:13 PM

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently expressed his pride in his cousin, Pashmina Roshan, following her impressive acting debut in Ishq Vishq Rebound.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, the actor dropped a series of pictures, one of himself with Pashmina and another solo shot of the actress from the movie.

Roshan captioned the post: "Knowing the real YOU and watching you on the big screen totally immersed in character has been a revelation and nothing less than a joyous experience for me pash."

"Believe me, your potential is sky high and you will manifest it all very soon just like you manifested your first ISHQ VISHQ. There is something extremely special about your presence. Once you realise it, you will know how to use it, protect it, nurture it. Keep going Pash! Be unstoppable ! I'm so proud of you. Love you Duggu bhaiya," he added.

Pashmina Roshan made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Ishq Vishk Rebound was released on June 21.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan was last seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others.