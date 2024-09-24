Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani's chemistry garners attention

She wore a purple gown and minimal make-up to the wedding
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently filming in Italy a romantic sequence for their upcoming movie War 2. Fans were thrilled when a series of pictures and videos from the set went viral on social media, offering a sneak peek at their look.
In the viral pictures posted by Hrithik's fan page, Hrithik and Kiara can be seen shooting a romantic sequence for the song in the streets of Italy.
Hrithik wore a white T-shirt teamed up with a grey shirt and denim, while Kiara looked stunning in a checked pink dress.
On Monday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a picture of a stunning location where the movie is being shot.
In the image, he can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Italy.
"Taking it all in photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy WAR2," Hrithik captioned the post.
War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.
The film also stars Jr NTR. It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.
ALSO READ:
She wore a purple gown and minimal make-up to the wedding
All three categories will focus on celebrating television for audiences aged 16 and under
She won the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival
They perform a mashup of 'The Shape of You' and 'Naina'
The 'Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum' actor on navigating fame
It begins by ordering a bite
She died on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi
Details of the incident are still emerging