How to have a sustainable Christmas

As we enter the festive season, it’s natural to look forward to celebrations, family gatherings, and indulgent meals. However, with the growing awareness of environmental challenges, many of us are rethinking how we celebrate and striving to make more sustainable choices. Embracing a conscious, sustainable festive season not only reduces our ecological footprint but also sets a positive example for future generations.

Sustainability during the holidays isn’t just about reducing waste; it’s also about fostering a sense of responsibility and community. By embracing conscious consumption, we contribute to preserving the planet for future generations while still enjoying the festive traditions we love. This shift towards sustainability is particularly important in the hospitality industry, where events and dining experiences can often come with a large environmental cost.

Wondering how you can play your part to keep things green?

Here are some quick tips to stay sustainable:

1.Reduce plastic usage

Whether it’s the glasses, cutlery or crockery, use the real stuff; things that can be washed and used over and over again. In the same vein, stay clear of too many tissues, instead hand out napkins that can get a do-over after a good wash. Take this a step further and use old scarves or cloth as wrapping paper for those precious gifts.

2.Ordering out? Go for farm-to-table goodies

Food is an essential part of the festive season, but instead of making it an exotic affair, click on places that offer locally sourced food and believe in sustainable behaviours.

3.Keep a festive reusable box

While it’s nice to have new things to jazz up your space, it’s best to do a mix of something old and something new, to use homemade baubles out of things that can be upcycled. Keep it sentimental – and before you know it you’ll also be supporting eco-friendly. 4.Pick and support sustainable businesses Rove hotels, for instance, has partnered with Hero Go, a local supplier that provides quirky-shaped vegetables—produce that may not make it to supermarket shelves but is perfectly good to eat. Plus, if you take five plastic bottles for recycling, you’ll get a 25 per cent discount on your bill. 5.Lights, camera and action Keeping things glowing is important during festive season, but instead of using energy eaters, opt for solar powered lights that can go the distance.

This year, make a difference by embracing a conscious, sustainable holiday. Enjoy the magic of the season while keeping the planet in mind. After all, the true spirit of the festive season lies in spreading joy—not just to those around us, but to the world we live in.