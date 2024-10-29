How users in UAE can get Apple Intelligence update on their iPhones

Apple launched the first phase of Apple Intelligence on October 28, the highly-awaited personal intelligence system designed to enhance productivity and creativity on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This rollout comes with a free software update, now available on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. It brings new features that leverage Apple devices to deliver a powerful, privacy-focused AI experience.

“Apple Intelligence introduces a new era for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, delivering brand-new experiences and tools that will transform what our users can accomplish,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple Intelligence builds on years of innovation in AI and machine learning to put Apple’s generative models at the core of our devices, giving our users a personal intelligence system that is easy to use — all while protecting their privacy.”

Key Apple Intelligence Features

Systemwide Writing Tools

Apple Intelligence introduces Writing Tools that allow users to refine their text in Mail, Messages, Notes, Pages, and even third-party apps. Users can rewrite text in various tones — professional, concise, or friendly — and Proofread checks grammar and offers suggested edits, complete with explanations. Summarization options transform selected text into easy-to-digest bullet points or tables.

Enhanced Siri Experience

Siri’s capabilities have been significantly upgraded. It can now better understand natural language and maintain context across requests, making Siri more conversational and flexible. Siri's new interface — a glowing light that wraps around the screen — adds a touch of elegance, and users can now switch fluidly between typing and voice inputs. With expanded product knowledge, Siri can answer questions about Apple device features and settings, making it a helpful resource for everyday tasks.

Photos App Improvements

Apple Intelligence enhances the Photos app with advanced search functionality, allowing users to search by describing an image or video. The new Clean Up tool can remove unwanted objects from photos, preserving the authenticity of the moment. Additionally, users can now create custom memories by typing a description, and Apple Intelligence will arrange photos and videos into a movie with a cohesive narrative.

Prioritised Notifications and Email Summaries

Apple Intelligence keeps users focused with features like Priority Messages in Mail, which highlights urgent emails at the top of the inbox. Summaries for notifications and messages allow users to quickly scan key information. With Focus, Reduce Interruptions, only the most essential notifications are shown, helping users manage their attention effectively.

Coming Soon: More Apple Intelligence Features

Apple has announced that more features are on the way, with a scheduled December update bringing visual intelligence capabilities like Genmoji creation, which will allow users to make personalised emojis based on descriptions. The Camera Control feature will enable users to pull up information about nearby objects or places, and ChatGPT integration will provide advanced knowledge and problem-solving tools while upholding Apple’s privacy standards. Availability and Device Compatibility The initial set of Apple Intelligence features is available globally in US English, with localised English versions rolling out in December for countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK. Expanded language support is planned for April, including Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish, among others. Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro models, iPads with A17 Pro or M1 chips, and Macs with M1 or newer chips. How to Avail the Apple Intelligence Update in the UAE? If you have the aforementioned devices, you just need to set your primary language to US English. You can then install the update on your device. I tried and here’s what the update says, “This update introduces the first set of features powered by Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that unlocks powerful new ways to communicate, work, and express yourself, all while protecting your data with an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. This release also includes enhancements to Camera Control, the ability to capture spatial photos, record phone calls, and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.” ALSO READ: iPhone 16 in UAE: Die-hard fans go to malls at 5am, tourists fly in for a day; as it happened