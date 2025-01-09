How Sonu Sood brought his 20-year dream to life

Sonu Sood is no stranger to the world of action-packed cinema, but with Fateh, he takes his craft to a new level—not just as the lead actor but also as the director and producer. In an interview, with City Times, Sonu opens up about his passion project, the challenges of donning multiple hats, and why this film is so special to him.

Fateh follows the story of a former special ops assassin (Sonu), forced to use his old skills to find an ambitious rural girl who falls prey to cybercrime and disappears. As he unravels a global network of evil, the stakes grow higher, leading to explosive confrontations, and a whole lot of action sequences. The film, releasing in UAE cinemas on January 10, was partly shot in Dubai.

The UAE holds a special place in Sonu’s heart. “My most special films—City of Life, Happy New Year, and Kung Fu Yoga—were all connected to Dubai. Fateh was also partially shot here, and I hope it continues the winning streak,” he said.

Sonu describes his character in Fateh as a culmination of his two-decade-long career in the industry. “Fateh is very, very close to my heart because it’s my answer to everything I’ve missed in my past films. Certain kinds of action, mannerisms, shot-taking, and editing patterns—everything I envisioned when I was in front of the camera, I’ve brought to life here,” he shares.

For Sonu, 'Fateh' is a personal dream realised

For Sonu, Fateh isn’t just a film—it’s a personal dream realised. “When people watch it, they’ll say, ‘This is how action films should be made,’” he promises.

Donning multiple hats

Being a director, lead actor, writer, and producer might seem daunting, but Sonu found clarity in wearing multiple hats. “I worked on this film for nearly three years, so every scene was crystal clear in my head. I knew the kind of background score, shot composition, and dialogue delivery I wanted. It was like having a dialogue with myself—the producer, director, and actor were all on the same page.”

While Fateh is Sonu’s directorial debut, the experience has given him a new perspective on filmmaking. “Steven Spielberg once said, ‘If you think your script is finished, your movie is finished (before the first day of shooting).’ That’s what I learned—you can always add layers, always improve. Fateh taught me to embrace this ongoing process.”

Action as poetry

Action sequences are the heart of Fateh, and Sonu spared no effort in making them unforgettable. “The most challenging scene was a three-and-a-half-minute single-shot action sequence with no cuts. It took two and a half months of prep and involved a team that had worked on Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic Park,” he reveals. "Fighters from Mexico and an elite technical crew were brought in to execute the vision."

Action is more than just spectacle for Sonu. “I wanted the action in Fateh to feel like poetry. It’s gory, but with style,” he explains.

Sonu’s dedication to action is unmatched—every stunt of his in Fateh was performed by the actor himself. “I’ve never used a body double," he reveals. "I conceptualise, plan, and execute every action sequence myself. The adrenaline rush keeps me going, even during 18-19 hour shoots.”

For Sonu, the greatest reward of Fateh is realising his own vision. “I’ve always dreamt of portraying myself in a way that combines my passion for action and storytelling. With Fateh, I finally achieved that,” he reflects.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a new light Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood Sharing the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu was keen to show her in a never-before-seen avatar. "Jacqueline is incredibly soulful and eager to learn. I wanted to break her glam image and present her as the girl next door, with minimal makeup. This is her finest performance to date, and I'm confident people will recognise her acting prowess in this film," he says, ready to go on record with his statement. Looking ahead What's next for Sonu Sood? "I want people to watch Fateh and then write scripts for me," he said. "I've received offers as a director and actor from a couple of studios, and I'll be directing my next film soon."