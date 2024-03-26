How Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi with daughter Raha

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 4:24 PM

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated Holi with their daughter Raha and neighbours. The couple had a low-key Holi celebration this year.

Ranbir and Alia celebrated the festival in their apartment compound in Mumbai with their neighbours. Taking to Instagram, South Indian actor Nadiya Moidu treated fans with a Holi video featuring herself, Ranbir, Alia and Raha

Nadiya Moidu is seen applying colours on Ranbir and Alia while little Raha stands beside her mother. Raha was accompanied by her nanny.

For Holi, Ranbir can be seen wearing maroon-coloured shorts and a dark grey T-shirt, while Alia, on the other hand, is wearing neon pink shorts that she paired with a neon orange vest.

Sharing the video, Nadiya wrote, "Happy Holi everyone. It was such a joy to celebrate Holi with @aliaabhatt ,#Ranbirkapoor, Raha and friends." Another video also had Ranbir posing for pictures with the residents of his apartment building.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. — ANI

