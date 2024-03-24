How Eiza Gonzalez broke stereotypes in Hollywood

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 8:30 PM

As someone who comes from a minority community, 3 Body Problem star Eiza Gonzalez says she leads with the idea that she may not always be the first choice for a role in Hollywood and that has led her to pursue an unconventional path.

The Mexican actor, who broke out with her role as Monica "Darling" Castello in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver (2017), said her approach of always thinking out of the box has made her a better actor.

“I always lead with the idea that I’m never going to be the first choice. I already know that because I’m just a minority… I’m never going to be organically the first choice. So I always try to go outside the box and think, ‘okay, how can I show this director that I can do this?’ “And I like that approach. It actually has made me a better actress. I like it that I’ve not had it that easy because it’s forced me into thinking and working harder on myself,” Gonzalez, 34, told PTI in an interview.

Since Baby Driver, the actor has been part of hits like James Cameron-produced Alita: Battle Angel, Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Vin Diesel-starrer Bloodshot, I Care A Lot, in which she played partner-in-crime of Rosamund Pike, and Michael Bay’s Ambulance.

Her filmography so far has a “bit of everything”, Gonzalez said, adding that it is a deliberate choice to steer away from stereotypical characters, even though she still enjoys having an occasional departure for fun.

“I don’t think you have to be confined to your ethnicity, looks or what people think of you. You just have to not let that faze you. As an actor, you have to have fun. There’s a world where you can be an action hero and then go and do a little cameo in ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ and be this stereotypical hot girl,” she said.

Recalling her initial years in Hollywood, the actor said she was looking for roles that would help her “be seen”.

“At the beginning of your career, you’re at the mercy of what gets offered to you, and you’re just hoping that you get an opportunity to be seen. And then, I got to a place in my career where I felt quite confident in who I was as an actress.” 3 Body Problem, Gonzalez’s latest project on Netflix, is a big-budget sci-fi series, created by Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and DB Weiss, and Alexander Woo.

Gonzalez recalled how she had almost missed out on Baby Driver due to her involvement in an earlier TV show.

“It’s challenging, as a woman and minority, to get opportunities. And I felt like I was in a certain place. I had only done one TV show in the last 10 years and I was scared because I did lose a lot of projects while doing that. And I almost lost Baby Driver, so it was daunting.” But the show creators were very keen to hire her and they sent her the scripts of all the eight episodes. And after reading the first episode, Gonzalez said she realised that it was too big an opportunity to miss out on.

“I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I am so lucky that they’ve given me the chance to read this and not moved on from me. And then I kind of came around and begged them to cast me.

ALSO READ: