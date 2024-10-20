How does social media affect Sara Ali Khan's fashion choices?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan (Photo by AFP)

Sara Ali Khan is one of the young artistes in the industry who enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is known for her fashion sense.

On Friday, she went to Delhi for designer Abhinav Mishra's show, where she walked the ramp in an ivory lehenga adorned with mirror work.

After making heads turn with her showstopper look, she briefly spoke with ANI and discussed how has her relationship with fashion changed over the years. She also shared her views when asked about the impact of social media on her fashion choices.

"I don't think much (that social media has impacted my fashion choices). Maybe I am more aware through social media, but not really. I think I've always been kind of organic in who I am and even though sometimes it can get pressurizing, but I really try to continue to do that....Experimenting has been something that I always do. I think that it's something that changes from time to time...something works, something doesn't work but one should always have fun and try to be a little different," Sara emphasised.

Sharing her experience walking the ramp, Khan said, "I think the silhouette is very, very elegant. It's traditional, but it's also comfortable. It has a modern twist to it. (Before the show) I was nervous... I an always nervous. Anything that you love, anything that you value creates nerves and I love what I do and this is part of it."