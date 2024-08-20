How a 21-year-old entrepreneur revolutionised the Middle East’s sneaker and streetwear scene

From a small hole-in-the-wall hotspot to the eatery with amazing Dan Dan noodles, we’ve got the list right here
Dubai-based Adnaan Jassat today tightens the knot of his sneaker laces with pride as he looks back at the journey he has made to become a successful entrepreneur at the age of 21.
Jassat's passion for sneakers began at 14, but his entrepreneurial journey truly started when he left high school in the 11th grade. Driven by his love for sneakers, Adnaan began reselling rare pairs within his circle to fund his growing collection. His determination led him to build ThrillerME, one of the largest online sneaker marketplaces in the Middle East.
At just 21 years old, the Dubai resident with South African roots is making waves in the region’s thriving sneaker and streetwear culture. As the founder and director of ThrillerME.com, Adnaan's journey is not just a testament to youthful ambition but also a reflection of the burgeoning consumer culture in the region.
ThrillerME.com, a marketplace that caters to the current culture of sneakers, streetwear, and accessories, has rapidly gained traction across the Middle East. With a presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Bahrain, Adnaan’s vision is clear: to make ThrillerME the go-to platform for consumers who crave the latest trends, inspired by athletes, musicians, and artists.
“We plan to provide access for consumers across multiple verticals — sneakers, collectibles, apparel, watches, bags, and electronics to over 30+ countries in the region and around the world,” adds founder and director of ThrillerME.com, highlighting the brand's ambitious expansion plans.
“Our vision is to be the Middle East's leading marketplace for consumers of current culture. Today, a consumer sees something on the feet or the body of an athlete, a musician, or an artist, and they want to buy it for themselves. But the product is often unavailable from the brand or a traditional retail channel. So the consumer finds what they’re looking for on ThrillerME.”
The idea for ThrillerME.com was born out of Adnaan’s passion for sneakers and the realisation that the Middle East was underserved in this niche market.
“ThrillerME.com was a bridge that gapped the sneaker market in the Middle East,” he explains. The platform has grown exponentially, boasting over 55,000 users, 10,000 sellers, and 120,000 sneakers and apparel items available for purchase. Despite stiff competition from established US giants, ThrillerME.com has carved out a unique space by addressing the specific needs of the region’s consumers.
One of the keys to ThrillerME's success has been its ability to create a safe and secure environment for buying and selling. The platform’s bid/ask model, inspired by stock markets, has brought transparency and fairness that was previously missing in the resale market.
“Where others saw a problem, I saw an opportunity to provide a solution,” Adnaan reflects. This commitment to consumer satisfaction has earned ThrillerME.com a loyal customer base and a reputation as the largest marketplace for sneakers, streetwear, and accessories in the Middle East.
Adnaan's entrepreneurial journey is deeply rooted in the support he received from his family. “I was fortunate enough to have my parents as a stronghold,” he shares. “They fortified that belief that allowed me to expel any disbelief and skepticism and build without boundaries.” This unwavering support helped Adnaan navigate the challenges of building a business from the ground up, particularly in a competitive industry dominated by international players.
Celebrity endorsements have also significantly contributed to ThrillerME's rise to prominence. By aligning the brand with well-known figures, Adnaan has elevated ThrillerME.com’s status within the sneaker and streetwear community.
“Our celebrity endorsers have certainly played a big role in our position today,” he says. “This is largely due to our commitment to building a safer, stronger community within the sneaker world and resonating with the sneaker culture in the UAE.”
But for Adnaan, this is just the beginning. As ThrillerME.com expands its product offerings and reaches new markets, the young entrepreneur is determined to maintain the same level of authenticity and community-focused approach that has been the cornerstone of the platform’s success. “As we grow and expand our product groups, we aim to target the same audience and work with the top individuals and brands in their respective fields, as we branch out to other countries,” he notes.
Adnaan’s advice to fellow young entrepreneurs is simple yet profound: believe in yourself and take action. “I believe every sovereign young individual should either be in a position to learn or earn,” he says.
“Take advantage of the enormous amount of information at your disposal. Learn from people who are in a position that you want to be in. Get up, get to work. To do otherwise would be a misspend, a decay to your personal, social, and professional life.”
ThrillerME.com’s impact on the Middle East’s sneaker and streetwear scene cannot be understated. By providing a platform that prioritizes transparency, authenticity, and community, Adnaan Jassat has not only created a successful business but also contributed to the cultural fabric of the region. As ThrillerME.com continues to grow and evolve, it will undoubtedly remain a key player in shaping the future of consumer culture in the Middle East and beyond.
In a world where trends move fast and consumer demands are ever-changing, ThrillerME.com stands as a testament to the power of innovation, perseverance, and a deep understanding of the market. For Jassat, the journey has only just begun, and the future looks incredibly bright.
