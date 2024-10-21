Hollywood stars hit the road for US elections

A combination picture shows actor Dennis Quaid during a rally by Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump, in Coachella, California, U.S., October 12, 2024, and actor Jennifer Garner (Photo by Reuters)

Actor Jennifer Garner had a warning for a crowd of "Moms for Harris" gathered at a tearoom in Tucson, Arizona: Be prepared to see more Hollywood stars visiting your state to talk about the November 5 election.

"Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington - my colleagues and friends - will be here tomorrow. We're all just going to barnstorm you and drive you nuts," Garner said with a smile.

"I'm sure everything is a nightmare. You don't even want to turn on the TV," Garner said to laughter. "That being said, it really is that important."

The Alias star was acknowledging the text messages, TV ads, canvassing and other efforts in one of the seven battleground states that will decide whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trumpbecomes the next US president.

Celebrity endorsers such as Garner are part of the down-to-the-wire blitz to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day. A week after her Arizona stop, Garner stumped for Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania and had plans to visit Nevada.

Julia Roberts, meanwhile, visited her home state of Georgia and was introduced by former state Representative Stacey Abrams.

Actor Jane Fonda, an advocate for action on climate change, knocked on doors in Michigan to tout Harris and other "climate champions." The Oscar winner and longtime political activist said she had never campaigned door-to-door for a president before.

"I'm doing everything I can," Fonda told one potential voter. "We have to get them elected."